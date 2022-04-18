Standoff leads to man’s arrest for shooting son

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski County man was arrested Sunday after a standoff that followed the shooting of his son.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 6000 block of Wilderness Road about a domestic situation in which a man said his father had shot him. Daniel Gibas had a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken from the home to be treated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dennis Gibas, Daniel’s father, was inside the home and would not come out, according to investigators, but a Pulaski County Sheriff’s negotiator convinced him to surrender. He was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within a dwelling. Dennis Gibas is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

