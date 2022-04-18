The status of emergency SNAP benefits remains unclear, but one Roanoke Valley nonprofit hopes they become permanent

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For decades, Feeding Southwest Virginia has helped many across the region keep food on their table. A need that has risen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

”During the pandemic there was an uplift in SNAP benefits of 15% that helped families get more food on their table,” said Pamela Irvine, President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

There are a lot of unknowns now about what will happen to these extra benefits, but Feeding Southwest Virginia said they continue to be a necessity.

“With the rising costs in groceries, supply chain challenges and the increase in fuel, I mean that’s a double whammy. People are losing a lot of their budgets that depend on this funding to feed their families.”

Two of the programs that Feeding Southwest Virginia is most concerned about are the ones that focus on helping children and seniors.

“When we think about those individuals that are least likely to continue receiving their snap benefits, we’re talking about seniors. Don’t do it on the backs and out of the tummies of the seniors and our children and working families. We know that there has to be some adjustment but we’re just asking the representatives to really think about those people that make tough choices every day.”

The decision ultimately comes down to the Federal Government. The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service said in December 2021 that these extra benefits are temporary and states should expect to operate normally in the future.

But these benefits are something Feeding Southwest Virginia hopes will become permanent.

“We work with over 104,000 individuals a month through our food distribution system so we’ve had a lot of conversations. We hope number one that they will leave the increase for SNAP benefits where they are and keep them at that level.”

At this time, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the extra benefits will continue to operate on a month to month approval basis.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.