Suspect arrested on drug, weapon charges spanning multiple counties

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Christopher Ross Kimberling, of Hardy/Roanoke/Salem, has been arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges that span numerous counties throughout the region.

A handful of departments had been working the case for the last several months. Multiple search warrants were executed, leading to the confiscation of a large amount of drugs (including around two pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine & fentanyl), guns (both legal and stolen) and more than $50,000 in cash.

The charges against Kimberling span across Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Bedford County and are as follows:

“-1 count Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

-1 count Possession of Heroin

-1 count Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

-1 count Possession of stolen firearm”

Additional charges are to be announced.

Contact 540-586-7827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 with more information. According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, callers to Crime Stoppers stay anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

