Wildfire in Giles County burns nearly 50 acres

Smoke from Butt Mountain in Giles County
Smoke from Butt Mountain in Giles County(Giles County Emergency Services)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in Giles County Sunday burned nearly 50 acres, according to the Giles County Emergency Services Department.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified around 2:47 p.m., about a large amount of smoke coming from the south-facing slope of Butt Mountain. The Pembroke Fire Department and the Pearisburg Fire Department responded.

Crews say the fire was in a remote area of Big Branch Hollow Rd, which could only be accessed by ATV or walking. The U.S. Department of Forestry was requested after it was determined that the fire was on U.S. National Forest Lands.

The fire was contained around 9:30 p.m., according to the department. Crews ultimately decided to allow the fire to burn within its containment lines until the rain expected on Monday came through the area.

