Botetourt Fire & EMS announces first Girls’ Fire Camp

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Fire & EMS Department will hold its first-ever Girls’ Fire Camp.

The department says the camp was established to inspire girls of all ages to see potential career opportunities in Fire & EMS.

The camp will take place June 18 for rising 1st through 12th graders. Using multiple age-appropriate modules, the department says girls will be able to learn what Fire & EMS is all about. Parents are also able to join an optional CPR course taught by the Compress & Shock Foundation.

Camp Registration will be limited to 50 girls. Botetourt County residency isn’t required to attend the camp.

To register go to botetourtva.gov/girlsfirecamp or click here.

