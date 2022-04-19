Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Bus driver fired for drinking beer during elementary school field trip, company says

A bus driver who police say drank a beer before picking students up from a field trip has been...
A bus driver who police say drank a beer before picking students up from a field trip has been fired, according to the bus line.(Pxhere, Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn and WBAY staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A bus driver who admitted to drinking beer while elementary students were on a field trip has been fired.

On Monday, fourth and fifth grade students boarded a bus with Lamers Bus Lines at Lincoln Elementary in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to go on a field trip to Madison, Wisconsin. On the way back, a student noticed an open can of beer under the driver’s seat.

Once the bus arrived at the school, the district requested Green Bay police investigate, WBAY reports.

Upon investigating, the district says the driver admitted to police that he drank beer earlier in the day while students were involved in activities on the field trip.

The driver’s name was not released by the bus company.

In a statement, Lamers’ said its office staff and supervisor interacted with the driver before the trip, as they say they typically do, and did not observe any impairment before the driver left.

While at the school, Green Bay police processed the driver. Lamers said in a statement they have a “zero-tolerance policy for drugs and alcohol” and fired the driver “effective immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles. Beginning July 1st, 2023 farm...
New Virginia legislation to go into effect to stop “Farm Use” vehicle placard misuse
Driver dies after getting out of crashed car, getting hit by another driver
Dennis Gibas mugshot
Standoff leads to man’s arrest for shooting son
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
WDBJ7
Shoplifting suspect crashes into NW Roanoke home

Latest News

An Arizona man who federal prosecutors said supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to...
Mac Miller: Man sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison in rapper’s overdose death
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’
Science Museum Of Western Virginia Stops By 7@four On Tuesday
Science Museum Of Western Virginia Stops By 7@four On Tuesday
Recital With Lawrence Brownlee Coming To Jefferson Center
Learn How To Brighten Up Your Home Or Event Year-Round