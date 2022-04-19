Comedian Brian Regan coming to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center announced Tuesday comedian Brian Regan will be at the Berglund Center July 7.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. for $57.50 and $47.50.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can do so at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

The event will start at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.