Crash fatalities in Virginia reach 14-year high in 2021

So far this year, 245 people have been killed in crashes on Virginia roadways, a 12% increase compared to this point in 2021.
So far this year, 245 people have been killed in crashes on Virginia roadways, a 12% increase compared to this point in 2021.(WITN)
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new report submitted by Virginia DMV’s Highway Safety Office says that crash fatalities reached a 14-year high on the Commonwealth’s roadways last year.

In 2021, 968 people died in crashes on Virginia roadways - a 14.3% increase over 2020 and the highest number of annual fatalities since 2007.

The DMV’s Highway Safety Office concluded that these deaths increased across a number of categories:

  • Speed-related fatalities
  • Commercial motor vehicle-involved fatalities
  • Fatalities of motorcyclists, pedestrians, bicyclists, teen drivers, and mature drivers
Crash fatalities on Virginia roadways reached a 14-year high last year
Crash fatalities on Virginia roadways reached a 14-year high last year(Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles)

Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative is now urging Virginians to take action.

“There are immediate, simple actions Virginians can take to save lives on our roadways,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “This is critically important as fatalities continue to increase this year. Vehicles and roadways are safer than they ever have been, yet we continue to lose lives to senseless crashes. Do your part to help. Slow down, buckle up, focus on the task of driving and never drive impaired. It truly is that simple.”

So far this year, 245 people have been killed in crashes on Virginia roadways - a 12% increase compared to this time last year.

