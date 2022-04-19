Dawgs Prep for Huntsville in SPHL Semis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Fresh off a series win over top seeded Knoxville, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs now will take aim at the number 2 seed Huntsville in the SPHL semifinals this week. And it’s safe to say the Dawgs are a group that has plenty of momentum and even more confidence.

“As far as confidence goes, it’s something we have been building on for a couple of weeks now,” Head Coach Dan Bremner said Tuesday morning. “It’s nice to see it all come together this past weekend. But we try not to look at it as just one moment. It’s what we are doing consistently as a team.”

The puck drops at 7:05 Thursday night for game one in the best of three series at the Berglund Center.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.