Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Freeze warnings issued for tonight before a late-week warm up

A few more mountain snow showers possible this morning
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Mountain snow showers linger today
  • Freeze warnings issued for tonight
  • Spring warmth gradually returns

We’ll continue to see a few rain and snow showers this morning, especially in the mountains. Most of the region we’ll see increasing sunshine today with a gusty northwest wind. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low and middle 50s.

Tonight our temperatures will drop. Overnight lows into tomorrow morning will fall into the upper 20s and 30s. If you have tender vegetation outside you’ll want to take action this evening. Bring potted plants and hanging baskets inside and if you already have plants growing in the garden cover them up. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for tonight as temperatures will drop to or below freezing for several hours. The western part of the area is not under a freeze warning because their growing season hasn’t officially begun yet.

The NWS has issued a freeze warning for tonight as temperatures will drop to or below freezing...
The NWS has issued a freeze warning for tonight as temperatures will drop to or below freezing overnight.(WDBJ Weather)
If you have tender vegetation outside you'll want to bring it in or cover it up tonight.
If you have tender vegetation outside you'll want to bring it in or cover it up tonight.

Nice warming will occur for us starting on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. Temperatures eventually warm back up into the 70s and 80s by Thursday and into the weekend. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine this week with just a few more clouds on Thursday. The weekend is also looking nice with very warm temperatures.

Temperatures soar into the 80s by the weekend.
Temperatures soar into the 80s by the weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies after getting out of crashed car, getting hit by another driver
Dennis Gibas mugshot
Standoff leads to man’s arrest for shooting son
The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles. Beginning July 1st, 2023 farm...
New Virginia legislation to go into effect to stop “Farm Use” vehicle placard misuse
WDBJ7
Shoplifting suspect crashes into NW Roanoke home
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee

Latest News

A blustery wind returns Tuesday in the wake of Monday's system.
Several nights of near-freezing temperatures before a late-week warm up
Mixed system on its way out after a slushy start to the day for many.
Monday Midday FastCast
A chilly rain moves across the area today.
Monday, April 18 Morning FastCast
Some spots will see some flurries/light snow Monday and into parts of our Tuesday. Shouldn't...
Cold rain with some mixed precipitation for Monday