Freeze warnings issued for tonight before a late-week warm up

Mountain snow showers linger today

Freeze warnings issued for tonight

Spring warmth gradually returns

We’ll continue to see a few rain and snow showers this morning, especially in the mountains. Most of the region we’ll see increasing sunshine today with a gusty northwest wind. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low and middle 50s.

Tonight our temperatures will drop. Overnight lows into tomorrow morning will fall into the upper 20s and 30s. If you have tender vegetation outside you’ll want to take action this evening. Bring potted plants and hanging baskets inside and if you already have plants growing in the garden cover them up. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for tonight as temperatures will drop to or below freezing for several hours. The western part of the area is not under a freeze warning because their growing season hasn’t officially begun yet.

The NWS has issued a freeze warning for tonight as temperatures will drop to or below freezing overnight. (WDBJ Weather)

Nice warming will occur for us starting on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. Temperatures eventually warm back up into the 70s and 80s by Thursday and into the weekend. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine this week with just a few more clouds on Thursday. The weekend is also looking nice with very warm temperatures.

Temperatures soar into the 80s by the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

