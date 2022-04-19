Hometown Local
Legislators prepare to vote on Gov. Youngkin’s proposed “gas tax holiday”

By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Regional Chamber hosted lawmakers from across Southwest Virginia on Tuesday for its annual “Legislative Wrap-Up.”

Gov. Youngkin’s proposed “gas tax holiday” came up and led to a back and forth between Sen. John Edwards (D-District 21) and Sen. David Suetterlein (R-District 19).

“I think the idea of pausing on the gas tax is a big disaster for infrastructure. Look at 81, how often is 81 a problem? A lot. We need to fix 81 just as one example and if we have a pause on that it’s going to pause it even further,” said Sen. Edwards.

“We will be able to provide significant relief to working families over the course of this summer while gas prices have been so high, and it still would not effect our transportation infrastructure going forward,” said Sen. Suetterlein.

If passed, the proposal would temporarily suspend the “Motor Vehicle Fuels Tax” from May through July. With plans to slowly bring it back up in August and September.

The tax currently sits at 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents per gallon for diesel. A procedural vote Tuesday moved the proposal to the House Appropriations Committee.

Legislators will gather in Richmond on April 27 for a reconvened session where the proposal will be voted on.

