Man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

Dominick Hall mugshot
Dominick Hall mugshot(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man faces several charges after a chase in a stolen car Sunday.

Dominick Hall is charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Felony Elude Law Enforcement, Possession of Schedule I/II (narcotics), Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving by Speed, Fail to Stay Right of Center Line and Reckless Driving.

Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies were advised April 17 to be on the lookout for a gray Cadillac sedan stolen from Galax. A deputy then saw the car being driven east on Route 58 near the intersection of Exit 14 off I-77 in the Town of Hillsville, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Cadillac sped off and went through at least two stop lights when deputies tried to stop him, according to the sheriff’s office, then drove across a bypass and into a cul-de-sac, lifting into the air, over an embankment and into a field.

Hall was taken into custody at that point with the help of sheriff’s office K9s.

