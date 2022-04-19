Hometown Local
Name released of man arrested after crash into house

Cory Hargraves mugshot
Cory Hargraves mugshot(Roanoke County Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police have released the name of a shoplifting suspect arrested after a crash into a house Sunday.

Corey Hargraves, 51 of Salem, was arrested after a police chase that ended with a crash into a house on Birchlawn Avenue.

His charges from Sunday’s incident are hit and run, eluding law enforcement and petit larceny His previous charges were fail to appear on felony charge, and four counts of petit larceny

COVID hospitalizations rise slightly in Virginia