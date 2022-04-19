Hometown Local
Opera Roanoke presents Lawrence Brownlee’s ‘Cycle of My Being’

Courtesy: Jefferson Center website
Courtesy: Jefferson Center website(The Jefferson Center)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Cycles of My Being: A Recital with Lawrence Brownlee” will hit The Jefferson Center Sunday, May 1 for a single performance.

“Piano-Percussionist Composer Tyshawn Sorey and Poet Terrance Hayes, both MacArthur ‘Genius’ Grant Winners, collaborated with Brownlee to create a song cycle that reflects on what it means to be a black man living in America today. You will not want to miss the power and beauty of this moment, one that reflects on where we have been as a nation and shines a light on our future.”

Tickets and details can be found by visiting The Jefferson Center’s website.

