‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ nets double-digit arrests throughout Amherst Co.

Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement agencies got together to arrest 21 suspects in Amherst County through “Operation Spring Cleaning.”

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office was aided by Virginia State Police, the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in taking the following suspects into custody:

Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office

