Pet Center closed to allow employees to care for 68 sickly dogs

One of dozens of sickly dogs seized from a Pittsylvania County home(Pittsylvania County Public Safety)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Pet Center in Chatham will be closed until at least April 25 to allow staff to care for 68 sickly dogs seized from a home last week.

Pet center managers say they hope to reopen for adoption by appointment only beginning April 26.

Anyone interested in donating to help the animals can provide monetary support through Paypal or through Facebook.

The center is also in need of supplies, such as water cans, buckets, mops, bleach, Dawn dish soap, old bedding, wired crates, metal bowls and wired crates. Any of these items can be dropped off outside the front door.

Animal Control officers with the Pittsylvania County Public Safety Department seized the 68 sick dogs from a home in Hurt April 12.

Officers say the dogs are a variety of male and female, of different breeds and ages, many of which appeared to be sick.

Animal control officers are speaking with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and charges against the pet owners are pending.

