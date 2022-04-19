Photos released of Lynchburg gas station robbers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station on Fort Avenue.

Police were called to the gas station shortly before 11 p.m. April 17. An employee reported two males had entered the store, pulled a handgun and demanded money. Both the robbers were wearing masks and ran off with cash from the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

