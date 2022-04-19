Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Photos released of Lynchburg gas station robbers

Surveillance photos of two people who robbed a clerk at a Marathon gas station in Lynchburg
Surveillance photos of two people who robbed a clerk at a Marathon gas station in Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station on Fort Avenue.

Police were called to the gas station shortly before 11 p.m. April 17. An employee reported two males had entered the store, pulled a handgun and demanded money. Both the robbers were wearing masks and ran off with cash from the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles. Beginning July 1st, 2023 farm...
New Virginia legislation to go into effect to stop “Farm Use” vehicle placard misuse
Driver dies after getting out of crashed car, getting hit by another driver
Dennis Gibas mugshot
Standoff leads to man’s arrest for shooting son
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
WDBJ7
Shoplifting suspect crashes into NW Roanoke home

Latest News

One of dozens of sickly dogs seized from a Pittsylvania County home
Pet Center closed to allow employees to care for 68 sickly dogs
Science Museum of Western Virginia stops by the 7@four show
Learn how to brighten up your home year-round
Governor Glenn Youngkin Joins Google in announcing support for Virginia computer science...
Governor, Google announce support for computer science partnerships
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ nets double-digit arrests throughout Amherst Co.