Roanoke company withdrew offer on Bedford County Nursing Home over backlash, county administrator says

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Nursing Home is still in county hands Tuesday.

Monday, a special meeting was held initially to determine if the home should be sold to a Roanoke-based company. The county cited issues with regulations, finances and coronavirus as reasons to sell it.

But in a last-minute move before the meeting, the company, American HealthCare, walked away.

“I really think the main reason was the social media-oriented backlash that was received through different citizens and other groups in the county,” said Robert Hiss, county administrator.

That backlash was shown at Monday’s meeting, as a number of people spoke against the sale of the home to any company. Many said the care at the home is the best in the area.

“Don’t sell your nursing home. Bedford County is so proud of its nursing home,” said one woman.

“Please don’t put your political beliefs ahead of what is right for the residents of this county. Think of what the citizens want first and foremost, and it is not the sale of this nursing home,” said another woman.

Hiss says those comments are being taken under consideration by board members as they evaluate what to do next.

“The board is digesting the comments and emotions that were voiced last night and taking that all under due consideration and at some future time the board will discuss the options that are still present,” said Hiss.

There isn’t currently a timeline on when the issue will be visited again.

