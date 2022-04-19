Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke company withdrew offer on Bedford County Nursing Home over backlash, county administrator says

The Bedford County Nursing Home is still in county hands Tuesday.
The Bedford County Nursing Home is still in county hands Tuesday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Nursing Home is still in county hands Tuesday.

Monday, a special meeting was held initially to determine if the home should be sold to a Roanoke-based company. The county cited issues with regulations, finances and coronavirus as reasons to sell it.

But in a last-minute move before the meeting, the company, American HealthCare, walked away.

“I really think the main reason was the social media-oriented backlash that was received through different citizens and other groups in the county,” said Robert Hiss, county administrator.

That backlash was shown at Monday’s meeting, as a number of people spoke against the sale of the home to any company. Many said the care at the home is the best in the area.

“Don’t sell your nursing home. Bedford County is so proud of its nursing home,” said one woman.

“Please don’t put your political beliefs ahead of what is right for the residents of this county. Think of what the citizens want first and foremost, and it is not the sale of this nursing home,” said another woman.

Hiss says those comments are being taken under consideration by board members as they evaluate what to do next.

“The board is digesting the comments and emotions that were voiced last night and taking that all under due consideration and at some future time the board will discuss the options that are still present,” said Hiss.

There isn’t currently a timeline on when the issue will be visited again.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles. Beginning July 1st, 2023 farm...
New Virginia legislation to go into effect to stop “Farm Use” vehicle placard misuse
Driver dies after getting out of crashed car, getting hit by another driver
Dennis Gibas mugshot
Standoff leads to man’s arrest for shooting son
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
WDBJ7
Shoplifting suspect crashes into NW Roanoke home

Latest News

Courtesy: Jefferson Center website
Opera Roanoke presents Lawrence Brownlee’s ‘Cycle of My Being’
One of dozens of sickly dogs seized from a Pittsylvania County home
Pet Center closed to allow employees to care for 68 sickly dogs
Science Museum of Western Virginia stops by the 7@four show
Learn how to brighten up your home year-round