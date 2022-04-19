Teenage girl reported missing from Pulaski County
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Kasey Puckett was last reported seen at her home about 8 a.m. April 18. She is 5′6″ and about 95 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, according to investigators. She may be in a 2016 silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Virginia license plate VUF5785.
If you have information about here whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 980-7800 or call 911.
