VPAS Cafe in Lexington re-opens to seniors

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Seniors in Lexington have a new spot to hang out with friends.

It’s part of a program to help those sixty and older in the area live happy and healthy lives.

“I get a chance to meet my friends, and that I’m elderly, I don’t get around much. This is a meeting place. We have fun and we enjoy each other,” said Della Delaney, VPAS Café participant.

Tuesday was the re-opening of the Valley Program for Aging Services Café in Lexington.

It had to be put on hold during the pandemic.

“We know during the pandemic social isolation is a real problem and because we couldn’t be together, we realized how important it is to be together,” said Laura Hotinger, Director of Senior Services for Rockbridge, Bath and Highland counties.

Seniors sixty and older get to exercise, participate in activities and of course eat.

“We always like to say that it’s more than the meal, but we all know how good it is to share a meal together with other folks...The friendships that are developed in the café program last a lifetime. We have members here from the café that happens in Buena Vista that have been coming for more than 10 years,” said Hotinger.

“I can talk to my good friends and see the people that I like and I know and other people,” said Patsy Sweet, VPAS Café Participant.

They hope more seniors in the area will come out to see what the café is all about.

“I enjoy every bit of it, so much fun,” said Delaney.

The café will be at the Rockbridge Area Relief Association building every Tuesday starting at 10:30 in the morning.

