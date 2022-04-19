Hometown Local
Where’s Waldo comes to life at construction site near Roanoke Memorial Hospital

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From the pages of a book to real life.

There’s a new game for children having to stay at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Employees at the construction site across the street have started a Where’s Waldo game.

Every day they move Waldo to different parts of the site so kids in the hospital can find him.

“We’ve got a couple of guys that are assigned to make a new location for Waldo so they kinda argue each day about who gets to find that new location. So they have a lot of fun with it and it really brings them a sense of pride and enjoyment that they can bring a smile to the faces to the kids up there in the hospital,” said Josh Young, Senior Superintendent.

You’ll be able to spot Waldo in different places until the construction is complete.

