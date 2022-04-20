Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

7@four: Pet Talk, April 20, 2022

Older animal seems to sleep a lot
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Patty in Christiansburg asked, “Shadow is 11 years old, seems all she does is sleep. I think the most she gets up is maybe a couple hours a day. Is this normal on all the sleeping?” Patty didn’t state if it was a cat or a dog so we will cover both pets.

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles. Beginning July 1st, 2023 farm...
New Virginia legislation to go into effect to stop “Farm Use” vehicle placard misuse
Charlottesville Police Department
Woman safe after being reported missing out of Charlottesville
Kasey Puckett, reported missing from Pulaski County
Teenage girl reported missing from Pulaski County found safe
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ nets double-digit arrests throughout Amherst Co.
Courtesy of Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts
Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts shutting down

Latest News

Pet Talk: April 20, 2022
Pet Talk: April 20, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, April 13, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, April 6, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, March 30, 2022