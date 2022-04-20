7@four previews Fincastle Historic Garden Week Tour

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Historic Garden Week Tour in Fincastle features home interiors, flower arrangements and spring gardens, and it’s set for April 30.

Watch the video for a preview from Beth Sayers and Pam Moskal.

Click here for more information, including on tickets.

Tours are conjunction with The Garden Club of Virginia, but are locally planned and hosted by the Mill Mountain Garden Club and Roanoke Valley Garden Club.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.