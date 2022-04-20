Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

7@four previews Fincastle Historic Garden Week Tour

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Historic Garden Week Tour in Fincastle features home interiors, flower arrangements and spring gardens, and it’s set for April 30.

Watch the video for a preview from Beth Sayers and Pam Moskal.

Click here for more information, including on tickets.

Tours are conjunction with The Garden Club of Virginia, but are locally planned and hosted by the Mill Mountain Garden Club and Roanoke Valley Garden Club.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles. Beginning July 1st, 2023 farm...
New Virginia legislation to go into effect to stop “Farm Use” vehicle placard misuse
Charlottesville Police Department
Woman safe after being reported missing out of Charlottesville
Kasey Puckett, reported missing from Pulaski County
Teenage girl reported missing from Pulaski County found safe
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ nets double-digit arrests throughout Amherst Co.
Courtesy of Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts
Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts shutting down

Latest News

Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, April 20, 2022
Pet Talk: April 20, 2022
Pet Talk: April 20, 2022
Historic Garden Week Tour Preview
Historic Garden Week Tour Preview
Handcuffs
Wise County man sentenced for possession of fentanyl and guns after crash