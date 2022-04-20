Henry County deputy charged with strangulation in Martinsville

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence in Charlotte, North Carolina is also facing strangulation charges in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Police say a woman went to the Sportsman’s Club in Martinsville for a birthday party in June of 2021, when she saw on and off again boyfriend Rayshaun Gravely, 22. Both work at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Gravely, a Henry County Sheriff’s deputy, became angry with the woman after he saw her talking to another man at the end of the party, according to police. The woman says she and Gravely were walking across the parking lot of the club when he grabbed her right arm, twisted it behind her back, and pushed her against his car.

Police say Gravely began choking the woman, with the victim telling police she thought Gravely was going to kill her. She scratched Gravely’s throat to get away from him. He then released her and they went home together. She didn’t report the incident to police at the time, because, she said, she thought the situation would get better.

She reported the Martinsville incident April 17, 2022, after a similar incident allegedly occurred in North Carolina.

Gravely was arrested April 16, 2022 and held without bond for domestic violence against the woman for the North Carolina incident, according to police. The victim was issued a protective order against Gravely in North Carolina, but was told to talk to police to make a strangulation report after attempting to receive a protective order in Virginia.

Martinsville police say the woman provided pictures of bruising on her neck from the incident in 2021. A witness also said she saw Gravely pushing the woman in the parking lot.

A warrant was obtained for Gravely in Virginia, charging him with one count of strangulation.

