High gas prices impact Axton Volunteer Fire Department

AXTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Rising gas prices continue to impact people across our hometowns.

It’s also hitting volunteer first responders, who have to pay for gas to respond to emergencies.

“We don’t get any kind of pay. There’s no stipend for calls. Everything that we put into our vehicles to run these calls comes right out of our pocket,” said Brandon Harrison, Chief Engineer at Axton Volunteer Fire Department.

It’s now a larger price volunteer first responders in rural communities must pay when heading out to calls, not only sacrificing their time, but now more money.

“When it takes over $100 to put gas back in your vehicle after running a call or something, it kinda hurts,” said Harrison.

Harrison said these high gas prices are impacting the department.

“Here in the rural community of Axton, it’s really hard to justify running every single call as a volunteer not being paid for your gas, maintenance on your vehicles or anything like that. It takes a special person to keep shelling out that kind of money out of their pocket,” said Harrison.

He said there are some things the community can do to help.

“There’s different fundraisers throughout the year. Show up and support us, I mean that’s the biggest thing is just the support from the community is enough to keep us motivated,” said Harrison.

And the best thing is get involved.

“If anybody’s interested in volunteering, come and help take that burden off of some of the other guys, that way we can keep calls and service up,” said Harrison.

