Lynchburg City Schools seeks community input after full report on facilities presented

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been weeks since a report on Lynchburg City Schools said the district has too many buildings.

Factors include declining enrollment, school locations in relation to the population and the condition of buildings.

Tuesday the school system heard more on the report in a board meeting, with a focus on demographics.

Although enrollment is mentioned again, superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards says the issue is more about what they want for students.

“The declining enrollment was never the driving factor of this. We really are looking at the age of our facilities,” said Edwards. “What types of facilities best suits the learning that we want for our students moving forward? So, we’re not so much shocked by the enrollment data - we’ve been looking at that for quite some time.”

In fact, the report projects a marginal overall enrollment decline over the next ten years - a total of only 1.9%.

For the school district, it now becomes about the issue of what they do with schools, which could include additions or replacing schools with newer buildings.

“So if you’re going to give me a brand new building for students, I’m going to say yes. If you’re going to expand the footprint of the building, allowing for more opportunities and creative spaces for students in existing buildings, we’re going to say yes to that as well,” said Edwards, adding they want to do that while also being fiscally responsible.

A first consideration is rebuilding Sandusky Elementary School, but a decision has not been reached on that yet, Edwards says. Instead, LCS wants community input on the facilities study and what should happen next.

They’ll have a number of community conversations in the near future so folks can make their voice heard.

Click here for more information on those events.

