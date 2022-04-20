Lynchburg Police Department holds joint training around City Stadium complex

Hometown Local
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - You may have noticed a lot of police around Lynchburg’s City Stadium Wednesday.

Police were doing a joint training exercise.

Wednesday’s training specifically focused on large-scale situations like barricade situations or mass casualties. The department says they try to do training of this degree once every six months if possible.

“This is just one of those things where you actually get an opportunity to come together, work together in a controlled setting and just work on our skills, and we get an opportunity at the end to debrief and evaluate ourselves, and we learn from our mistakes and, as well, as things we’ve done well,” said Lisa Singleton, staff lieutenant.

They say they also try to switch locations so things are new every time.

