Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts shutting down

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Popular Lynchburg food truck, Mama Crockett’s, will be shutting down.

The apple cider treats could be found at 500 5th Street with fresh apple cider donuts made in front of the customers. They had been open in Lynchburg since March 2, 2019.

The shop released the following statement on Facebook Tuesday night:

“PEACE OUT, HOMIES: Big news, sad news… long vid but worth the time. Please don’t be sad. Instead, leave a happy Mama Crockett memory in the comments so we can all come back to this post later on and read happy things that maybe make us cry a little. To all my homies that didn’t get a shout out in the vid, please know you’re on my mind.

Love you guys, it’s been a good run. No regrets.

-FW (Owner Guy)

edit: Can’t believe I forgot to mention this… guys, if you’re coming by the shop for a last visit, please tip your slingers big time and consider buying some Merch. We’re going to forward Merch sales at the shop to our hourly employees who planned on staying with us through the summer and didn’t expect this upheaval in their lives.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.