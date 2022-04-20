Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony hit-and-run for the death of another man, according to Danville Police.

Marco Dunzell Banks, Jr. was charged for the April 2 death of Tyler Herndon of Danville. He is being held under no bond in the Danville City Jail.

Police would still like to speak with anyone who saw Banks April 2, 2022, in the black 2015 Buick Verano suspect vehicle, or has spoken to him, is aware of video of the suspect and vehicle on the date of the incident, or has more information about the incident.

Additional misdemeanor traffic related charges are expected to be made regarding the fatal crash.

Herndon was riding a motorcycle on Franklin Turnpike when he was hit by a driver who then drove off.

