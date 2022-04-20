Man killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Roanoke Tuesday night.

Roanoke Police say the man crashed in the 1400 block of Bennington Street about 8 p.m. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the crash hasn’t been determined, according to police, but they say there’s no evidence to indicate anyone else was involved in the crash.

