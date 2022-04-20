Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths

William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused...
William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.(Barbara Perenic | Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor in the deaths of multiple hospital patients.

Dr. William Husel was accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.

Husel had pleaded not guilty to 14 murder counts and his attorneys argued during a weekslong trial that Husel was only practicing comfort care for his patients.

The jury returned its not guilty verdict Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles. Beginning July 1st, 2023 farm...
New Virginia legislation to go into effect to stop “Farm Use” vehicle placard misuse
Kasey Puckett, reported missing from Pulaski County
Teenage girl reported missing from Pulaski County found safe
Charlottesville Police Department
Woman reported missing out of Charlottesville
Cory Hargraves mugshot
Name released of man arrested after crash into house
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ nets double-digit arrests throughout Amherst Co.

Latest News

Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.
Woman charged with bigamy after husband claims she married another man
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
Oil industry leaders hope increasing U.S. production can reduce gas prices.
Oil industry hopes increasing U.S. production can slash gas prices
Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider says 179 students were ordered to...
COVID hospitalizations & percent positive cases up in Virginia
Temperatures will continue to climb throughout this work week.
April 20: Afternoon Forecast Update