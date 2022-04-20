Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Pfizer: COVID-19 shots for kids younger than 5 may be ready by June

Last year, Pfizer and BioNTech had a vaccine for younger children, but officials there weren't...
Last year, Pfizer and BioNTech had a vaccine for younger children, but officials there weren't happy with the result from two doses and started testing a third dose.(PFIZER via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 vaccine may be available for children younger than 5 years old by this summer.

Pfizer said the shots could be ready by June if the Food and Drug Administration gives its authorization.

The drug maker’s CEO said the FDA has been involved in parts of the process.

Last year, Pfizer and BioNTech had a vaccine for younger children, but officials there weren’t happy with the result from two doses and started testing a possible third dose.

However, the FDA wanted to begin the process for emergency use authorization, so the request was submitted for the two doses.

In February, the FDA said it wanted more data from the third vaccine trial as it moves forward with emergency use authorization.

The CDC continues to assess public health conditions. If it determines a mandate is necessary, the DOJ will appeal. (CNN, TWITTER/@BEN_DIETD, JENNY MANGELSEN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles. Beginning July 1st, 2023 farm...
New Virginia legislation to go into effect to stop “Farm Use” vehicle placard misuse
Charlottesville Police Department
Woman safe after being reported missing out of Charlottesville
Kasey Puckett, reported missing from Pulaski County
Teenage girl reported missing from Pulaski County found safe
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ nets double-digit arrests throughout Amherst Co.
Cory Hargraves mugshot
Name released of man arrested after crash into house

Latest News

U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard
South Carolina's Supreme Court has ordered a halt to a planned execution by firing squad with a...
S.C. Supreme Court orders halt to planned execution by firing squad with temporary stay
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State...
Biden to attend White House Correspondents’ Association gala
Shown with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in this...
Biden set for first Pacific Northwest trip since election