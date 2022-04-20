Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy Satellite Campus to open at Averett University

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to make it easier for officers to complete required training.

The university will now be a satellite campus for the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy.

Wednesday, the two organizations signed the agreement.

Now, law enforcement officers can get the courses and training they need without having to travel far.

“We actually have a space where we can train officers for the region. Before, officers had to actually drive to Martinsville, where the academy is housed. Sometimes that’s about 45 minutes, take them out of services for a while. So specifically legal updates will be taught here. We will expand that in the future,” said Scott Booth, Danville Police Chief.

The courses will start in June.

