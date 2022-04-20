Rising car prices increase tax bills in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People who live in the city of Roanoke are beginning to receive their personal property tax statements, and many are in for a surprise.

A major increase in the value of used cars is driving a substantial increase in the amount they will have to pay.

Commissioner of Revenue Ryan LaFountain put out the word in early March, warning what was ahead. The increase in vehicle values was continuing, with electric vehicles and SUVs leading the way.

“I worked in personal finance for fifteen years doing car loans for credit unions,” LaFountain said, “and this is just an aberration I’ve never seen before.”

As values rise, so does the amount car owners must pay.

Members of City Council considered providing some relief. Member Stephanie Moon Reynolds says that was her goal.

“The gas was up. The real estate assessment had gone up. And I felt like at least let’s see what we can do to show the citizens that we did support them,” Reynolds told WDBJ7.

But others agreed the additional funds should be used to accelerate road maintenance and repairs.

“At one point, we were five to ten years out in our paving,” said Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd. “And this is a one-time opportunity to try and do a little bit more.”

“We’ve designated all of that extra funding to be able to repair more streets in the coming year than we have in the past few years,” said council member Bill Bestpitch.

“I think if you have a used car like I do, I want to be able to drive the street and know that my car is going to be safe,” added council member Vivian Sanchez-Jones.

“We’ve got to fix streets, fix bridges,” said Mayor Sherman Lea. “We’ve got to do a lot of things that make a difference in the day-to-day lifestyles of people.”

The City Treasurer’s office is encouraging anyone who will have trouble paying their bill by May 31 to contact the office as soon as possible.

LaFountain says anyone who believes the value of their vehicle is not accurately represented on their bill can also contact his office.

