Roanoke flies Ukrainian flag in show of solidarity

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Roanoke has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Wednesday morning, officials offered another symbol of solidarity.

Members of City Council and other city officials joined representatives of the local Ukrainian community in Freedom Plaza.

They sang the Ukrainian National Anthem, while raising the Ukrainian flag.

“We stand with them in solidarity and that’s important,” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

“We want them to know that the world is behind them,” said Dr. Martha Kuchar, a Roanoke College professor who has family members in western Ukraine. “And this is a modest way to do that, but a genuine way.”

Council members said they expect the city to continue flying the flag of Ukraine across from the municipal building, while the conflict in Ukraine continues.

