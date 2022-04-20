A warming trend builds in through the weekend

A cold start to our day

Spring warmth gradually returns

Highs hit the mid 80s this weekend

A FREEZE WARNING CONTINUES UNTIL 9AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning through 9AM this morning. The western part of the area is not under a freeze warning because their growing season hasn’t officially begun yet.

WEDNESDAY

After a cold start this morning temperatures will rebound back into the 60s this afternoon. We should see a good amount of sunshine today with increasing clouds tonight.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the low to mid 60s. (WDBJ Weather)

TEMPERATURES REBOUND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

As high pressure shifts east, winds will turn back to the south. A warming trend will ensue with highs back into the 80s heading into the weekend. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine this week with just a few more clouds on Thursday thanks to a weak front that will wash out to our west. We can’t rule out a stray shower tomorrow, but most of those showers remain in the mountains. This weekend looks very good for some spring activities—just bring the sunscreen! Highs this weekend climb into the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures soar into the 80s by the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

