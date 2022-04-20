WATCH: Roanoke City Schools holds safety summit

Hometown Local
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the wake of two incidents of gun-related violence affecting Roanoke City Public Schools, the school district is holding a virtual safety summit Wednesday evening.

Watch the stream of the meeting above.

In one incident, a bullet hit a tire on a Roanoke City School bus with students on board, and then a gun was fired in a Lucy Addison Middle School bathroom. No one was injured in either incident.

The summit brings in local, regional and national experts to discuss challenges and strategies for student safety as a community.

