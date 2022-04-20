Wise County man sentenced for possession of fentanyl and guns after crash

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wise County man, in possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl and two guns at the scene of a crash, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 16 years in federal prison.

Malcolm T’Rell Pinkston, 31 of Big Stone Gap, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute and attempting to possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, plus one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, law enforcement arrived at the scene of a crash on Route 23 in Duffield, Virginia, where investigators found Pinkston “visibly impaired” and handling a 9 mm pistol next to his crashed vehicle, according to the US Attorney’s Office. Inside the vehicle, officers found 48 grams of fentanyl, a 5.56 caliber pistol, and several magazines and rounds of ammunition. Two Scott County Sheriff’s deputies were taken to a hospital following fentanyl exposures from processing the evidence.

Pinkston was on parole at the time of the crash from a prior federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

