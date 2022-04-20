Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Wise County man sentenced for possession of fentanyl and guns after crash

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wise County man, in possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl and two guns at the scene of a crash, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 16 years in federal prison.

Malcolm T’Rell Pinkston, 31 of Big Stone Gap, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute and attempting to possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, plus one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, law enforcement arrived at the scene of a crash on Route 23 in Duffield, Virginia, where investigators found Pinkston “visibly impaired” and handling a 9 mm pistol next to his crashed vehicle, according to the US Attorney’s Office. Inside the vehicle, officers found 48 grams of fentanyl, a 5.56 caliber pistol, and several magazines and rounds of ammunition. Two Scott County Sheriff’s deputies were taken to a hospital following fentanyl exposures from processing the evidence.

Pinkston was on parole at the time of the crash from a prior federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles. Beginning July 1st, 2023 farm...
New Virginia legislation to go into effect to stop “Farm Use” vehicle placard misuse
Charlottesville Police Department
Woman safe after being reported missing out of Charlottesville
Kasey Puckett, reported missing from Pulaski County
Teenage girl reported missing from Pulaski County found safe
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ nets double-digit arrests throughout Amherst Co.
Cory Hargraves mugshot
Name released of man arrested after crash into house

Latest News

Marco Banks, Jr. mugshot
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Danville
Rayshaun Gravely, Jr. mugshot
Henry County deputy charged with strangulation in Martinsville
Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider says 179 students were ordered to...
COVID hospitalizations & percent positive cases up in Virginia
Temperatures will continue to climb throughout this work week.
April 20: Afternoon Forecast Update