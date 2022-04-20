Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Woman charged with bigamy after husband claims she married another man

Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.
Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.(Alamance County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina is facing charges after her husband claimed she married another man while still married to him.

Detectives with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office investigated the claims and discovered Sue Ann Allison was legally married to two men at the same time.

According to the sheriff’s office, both men live in Alamance County.

Allison was charged with felony bigamy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles. Beginning July 1st, 2023 farm...
New Virginia legislation to go into effect to stop “Farm Use” vehicle placard misuse
Kasey Puckett, reported missing from Pulaski County
Teenage girl reported missing from Pulaski County found safe
Charlottesville Police Department
Woman reported missing out of Charlottesville
Cory Hargraves mugshot
Name released of man arrested after crash into house
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ nets double-digit arrests throughout Amherst Co.

Latest News

The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
Oil industry leaders hope increasing U.S. production can reduce gas prices.
Oil industry hopes increasing U.S. production can slash gas prices
Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider says 179 students were ordered to...
COVID hospitalizations & percent positive cases up in Virginia
Temperatures will continue to climb throughout this work week.
April 20: Afternoon Forecast Update