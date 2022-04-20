Woman reported missing out of Charlottesville
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Reagan Elizabeth Kale was reported missing after last being seen leaving a hotel on Emmet St. in Charlottesville on Sunday.
According to Charlottesville Police, Kale stands at 5-feet-6-inches and weighs 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
The photo included on the left is what she was last known to be wearing.
Contact 434-970-3280 with information.
