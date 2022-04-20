Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Woman reported missing out of Charlottesville

Charlottesville Police Department
Charlottesville Police Department(Charlottesville Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Reagan Elizabeth Kale was reported missing after last being seen leaving a hotel on Emmet St. in Charlottesville on Sunday.

According to Charlottesville Police, Kale stands at 5-feet-6-inches and weighs 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

The photo included on the left is what she was last known to be wearing.

Contact 434-970-3280 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles. Beginning July 1st, 2023 farm...
New Virginia legislation to go into effect to stop “Farm Use” vehicle placard misuse
Driver dies after getting out of crashed car, getting hit by another driver
Dennis Gibas mugshot
Standoff leads to man’s arrest for shooting son
Kasey Puckett, reported missing from Pulaski County
Teenage girl reported missing from Pulaski County
Cory Hargraves mugshot
Name released of man arrested after crash into house

Latest News

A special session of the Virginia General Assembly opened Monday, but with little progress on...
Legislators prepare to vote on Gov. Youngkin’s proposed “gas tax holiday”
The Roanoke Regional Chamber welcomed lawmakers for its annual "Legislative Wrap-Up" on Tuesday...
Roanoke Regional Chamber hosts lawmakers at annual “Legislative Wrap-Up”
Lawmakers To Vote On Proposed Gas Tax Holiday
Roanoke's Where's Waldo?