2019 change at Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant potentially reduced scope of Friday incident

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An incident Friday at the Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant sent crews from across the region to the town for a chemical incident.

Dozens of households had to be evacuated and some people had to be treated for chemical exposure.

WDBJ7 is learning more about a change from 2019 that potentially reduced the scope of Friday’s situation – one where they switched from using chlorine gas to liquid chemicals to treat wastewater.

“The main reason that we switched from the gas chlorine to the liquid chemicals is for safety and this is something that’s been identified by the EPA and the Department of Homeland Security,” said Megan Pittman with the Bedford Regional Water Authority.

Pittman says that change could have prevented more health concerns, property damage and kept the size of the evacuation zone from being larger.

Only a few people had to be treated and released Friday, but Pittman says that could have been worse.

“We would have had a greater percentage of that gas chlorine, which would have just had heavier impact on the area, so there could have been heavier symptoms that people experienced because that concentration of the gas would have been higher. It was pretty minimal on Friday,” said Pittman.

More damage to metals from a higher chlorine gas concentration would have been possible, which could have meant more corrosion at the facility.

Additionally, more people could have been evacuated if the switch wasn’t made.

“The more chemicals that would have been potentially released would have been a larger vapor cloud and that could have reached farther in the community. Thankfully, it was a fairly small area on Friday,” said Pittman.

The water authority is still assessing the aftermath of Friday’s incident.

