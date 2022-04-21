Hometown Local
Allegiant begins non-stop service to Nashville

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travelers arriving at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport received an unexpected welcome Thursday morning, complete with cake and country music.

The occasion was the start of non-stop service between Roanoke and Nashville on Allegiant Air.

A large crowd was on hand for a gate celebration as the first plane arrived from Music City, and passengers from our area prepared to board the return flight.

“It’s the first brand new destination that we’ve had since, I believe, 2006,” said Airport Executive Director Mike Stewart. “It’s always a great day to celebrate, but I think this Nashville connection is really a natural.”

The service is seasonal, with two flights a week. Airport officials are optimistic local demand will encourage Allegiant to add more flights.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

