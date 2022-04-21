Hometown Local
“Earth Day Roanoke” celebration to happen in Grandin Village

The annual "Earth Day Roanoke" celebration in previous years.(Big Lick Entertainment)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Earth Day Roanoke” was founded in 1990 and almost every year there has been an in-person, fun and educational celebration. Though “Earth Day” is on Friday, the celebration is coming to the Grandin Village on Saturday.

“It really feels like Grandin’s open house because there’s so many businesses that are already very earth forward. But then we bring in dozens of other vendors, all these cool kids activities, live music vendors. All here, all celebrating a place we call home,” said JD Sutphin, owner and creative director of Big Lick Entertainment.

The streets will be blocked off for the free event that will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. All to celebrate the planet and area many call home.

“I think the thing that’s so cool about Earth Day and what happens here, is they talk about tiny little things that you can do everyday, that you think oh that’s not gonna make a difference, well they are going to show you it really does. ...It’s cool, it makes you feel good and it’s also something you can teach your kids and they can have a good time learning about it.

