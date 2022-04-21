Floyd native dies after crash in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Floyd County native was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the county Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Route 8, 2.2 miles south of Route 710.

Taylor Bedsaul, 25, of Floyd County, was driving a GMC Sonoma south on Route 8, when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centerline, and hit a 2019 Honda CRV traveling north, according to police. Bedsaul was killed at the scene

The driver of the CRV was taken to a hospital for injuries received in the crash.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.