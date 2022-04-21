Henry County deputy fired after being charged with strangulation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with strangulation has been fired, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rayshaun Gravely, 22, was charged with one count of strangulation, after he allegedly choked his on-and-off girlfriend in a parking lot outside Sportsman’s Club in Martinsville in 2021.

See the Henry County Sheriff’s Office statement below:

“In our administration of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, we have always expressed to every employee our expectation to conduct themselves as an example of actions and trust to our community. We have never tolerated any wrongful conduct if this expectation has not been upheld. In this, Rayshaun Gravely is no longer employed with the office. This unfortunate incident is something that saddens anyone and unfortunately happens too often in society, regardless of occupation. Abuse should never be tolerated by anyone in a relationship and we hope anyone suffering abuse will come forward for help.”

