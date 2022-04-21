Hometown Eats: Mill Iron Grill

GOODVIEW, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re planning a trip to the lake you might want to give yourself some extra time to stop by a hidden gem. The Mill Iron Grill is the best kept secret in Goodview and they’re ready to welcome you with open arms.

“You want tacos, you can get tacos. Fresh cod, great steak. If you’re hankering for one of the best burgers around, we’ve got you covered,” said owner Candice Cooper. “We’re hard to find out here in Goodview. I wanted like a road marker, and this is Highway 24 and Mill Iron Road so we’re right in the corner.”

Cooper, known as the ‘Boss Lady’ as it appears on her t-shirt, took a leap of faith when she bought this little roadside dive 13 years ago. Rebranding to a family-friendly atmosphere, she wasn’t sure how it would be received.

“We had a line out the door. It was very impressive and very moving to say the least,” said Cooper.

The regulars continue to come out in full force, and she doesn’t take that support for granted. Cooper pours every ounce of energy into the Mill Iron.

“I wanted to be able to offer people food here, so they didn’t have to go to the lake or into town to eat.”

“I come here more than I go anywhere else,” said regular diner Freeda.

90-year-old David Poage is in this place almost as much as he is home. He joked, “I go by it every day and I probably pass in here every day, and I haven’t lost any weight!”

Candice will be the first to tell you, the last few years with COVID-19 restrictions were very tough on her but it was the loyal customers and her team who kept the Mill Iron alive.

“I couldn’t do it without them. I’m going to try not to tear up, but they are the best that God could have ever blessed me with. They treat everyone like family, we are a family here,” said an emotional Cooper.

Mill Iron Grill, a hometown eat at the intersection of good food and good times in Goodview.

