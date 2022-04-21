LewisGale Medical Center recognizes volunteers

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers donate thousands of hours to the region’s hospitals and the patients they serve. And LewisGale Medical Center in Salem is recognizing the contributions hospital leaders say are indispensable.

Volunteer pastors minister to patients and their families. Other volunteers work the front desk, answering phones, giving directions and helping patients navigate from point A to Point B.

Sometimes their most important contribution is a kind word, or a smile.

We met Dorothy Lattimore near the main entrance of the hospital. She has volunteered at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem for 11 years.

“I feel like I’m helping and giving back,” Lattimore told us, “because I’ve been blessed so much.” Lattimore is one of more than 50 volunteers who fill a variety of roles at the hospital and who are being recognized during National Volunteer Week.

Hospital staffers say their contributions are important.

Michael Labrador serves as Assistant Administrator.

“Whether it’s a visitor, whether it’s a patient family, whether it’s an actual patient, that’s their first impression” Labrador said, “that volunteer at the front desk. That sets the tone.”

And as the pandemic continues to ease its grip on the nation’s health care system, LewisGale is recruiting volunteers again.

Saundra Cuff is the hospital’s Volunteer Coordinator.

“If you have giving in your heart and you have a giving spirit, you can learn to do anything within the hospital,” she said. “All you have to have is time and a giving spirit.”

LewisGale has a summer program for young people, and continuing opportunities for retirees.

Cuff said she would love to hear from anyone who has interest in serving their community by volunteering at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem.

