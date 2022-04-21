Hometown Local
Lynchburg City Schools hosting career fair

Lynchburg City Schools Look To Career Fairs For Boost
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools announced Thursday it will hosting a career fair April 30.

The career fair will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Heritage High School.

The city says it’s looking for career-minded people interested in teaching and non-teaching positions to attend the fair to learn more about vacancies for the current school year and the 2022-2023 school year.

Those attending the event can click here to register for a chance to win gas money.

Anyone looking for more information should contact Lynchburg City Schools human resources at 434-515-5050 or email humanresources@lcsedu.net.

