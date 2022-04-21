Hometown Local
Ohio woman killed in crash in Floyd County

Police car with lights flashing(Pexels)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Floyd County Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 10:46 a.m. on Route 58, east of Route 780 in Floyd County.

A man from Ohio was driving a Ford Explorer west on Route 58, when he drove off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and flipped, according to police. His passenger, Alicia Borer, 30, was thrown from the Explorer during the crash. She died at the scene.

The driver wasn’t injured in the crash.

