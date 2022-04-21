Police warn of person peeking into occupied homes

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are looking for a person seen looking into apartments early Thursday.

Police were called shortly after midnight to the Pebble Creek/Honeywood Apartments, in the Cave Spring area, after residents spotted a person peeking into occupied units. The person ran into nearby woods when officers tried to talk with him.

The person was later seen leaving the property in a blue Nissan Xterra SUV. He is described as a Black or Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with stubble on his face. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about this person or SUV is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at (540) 562-3265.

