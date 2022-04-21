Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Police warn of person peeking into occupied homes

Nissan XTerra seen being driven from an apartment complex in Cave Springs where a person was...
Nissan XTerra seen being driven from an apartment complex in Cave Springs where a person was seen peeking into homes(Roanoke County Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are looking for a person seen looking into apartments early Thursday.

Police were called shortly after midnight to the Pebble Creek/Honeywood Apartments, in the Cave Spring area, after residents spotted a person peeking into occupied units. The person ran into nearby woods when officers tried to talk with him.

The person was later seen leaving the property in a blue Nissan Xterra SUV. He is described as a Black or Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with stubble on his face. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about this person or SUV is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at (540) 562-3265.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Charlottesville Police Department
Woman safe after being reported missing out of Charlottesville
Courtesy of Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts
Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts shutting down
Rayshaun Gravely, Jr. mugshot
Henry County deputy charged with strangulation in Martinsville
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ nets double-digit arrests throughout Amherst Co.

Latest News

Senator Kaine Visits Virginia Tech
Senator Kaine Visits Virginia Tech
Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall Announces New Class
LewisGale Honors Volunteers
LewisGale Honors Volunteers
Brent Talks Space With NASA
Brent Talks Space With NASA